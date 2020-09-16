A electrical substation in Maturin, Venezuela exploded this morning on the 16th of September.

While Venezuela suffers a serious crisis, black-outs in the country have become the norm. President Nicolas Maduro has blamed such black-outs on cyber-attacks orchestrated by the CIA and infiltrators.

However, others have claimed that the black-outs are due to neglect and corruption, as sights of exploding substations have become a common appearance across Venezuela.

#16Sep #Monagas #SinLuz@observatoriomo2: Reportan explosión en la subestación eléctrica #Maturín. Sector Centro sin luz, gran parte de la parroquia San Simón y parte de parroquia La Cruz y Parroquia Los Godos pic.twitter.com/RTV3BmxOj8 — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) September 16, 2020

Various areas in Venezuela are currently experiencing government sanctioned electricity shortages.