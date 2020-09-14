A car-bomb explosion in Afrin, Syria has killed at least 7 people and injured many others.

The area is currently under control of Turkish-backed forces and has seen a series of such attacks.

🇸🇾Video cameras capture the moment of a suicide bomber explosion in the city of Afrin@serious_war_eng pic.twitter.com/uCaWHeFkrp — Serious War (@serious_war_eng) September 14, 2020

The Afrin region was captured by the Turkish-backed militants in March 2018 after a two-month-long operation against the People’s Protection Units (YPG).