A car-bomb explosion in Afrin, Syria has killed at least 7 people and injured many others.
The area is currently under control of Turkish-backed forces and has seen a series of such attacks.
🇸🇾Video cameras capture the moment of a suicide bomber explosion in the city of Afrin@serious_war_eng pic.twitter.com/uCaWHeFkrp
— Serious War (@serious_war_eng) September 14, 2020
The Afrin region was captured by the Turkish-backed militants in March 2018 after a two-month-long operation against the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
