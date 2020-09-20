The Belarusian military has strengthened its presence in front of the country’s presidential residence due to growing mass-protests near-by.
A security cordon, which was previously set up around the palace’s perimeter and the adjacent National Flag Square, has now been extended to cover the neighboring streets. Civilians and journalists are no longer allowed to enter the secure area, where police and armed forces reinforcements are currently based.
Several thousand demonstrators, who had gathered at the Minsk Hero City monument, are currently moving along Prospekte Pobeditelei avenue in the direction of the Palace of Independence.
The military has also moved armored personnel vehicles into the proximity of the presidential palace in the capital.
Just #Minsk now. I don't know what else to add…#Belarus #StandWithBelarus pic.twitter.com/hTUdxw0074
— Voices from Belarus⚪️🔴⚪️ (@VoicesBelarus) August 30, 2020
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.