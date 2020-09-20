The Belarusian military has strengthened its presence in front of the country’s presidential residence due to growing mass-protests near-by.

A security cordon, which was previously set up around the palace’s perimeter and the adjacent National Flag Square, has now been extended to cover the neighboring streets. Civilians and journalists are no longer allowed to enter the secure area, where police and armed forces reinforcements are currently based.

Several thousand demonstrators, who had gathered at the Minsk Hero City monument, are currently moving along Prospekte Pobeditelei avenue in the direction of the Palace of Independence.

The military has also moved armored personnel vehicles into the proximity of the presidential palace in the capital.

Source: Sputnik