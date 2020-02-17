BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad considered on Monday that the Syrian Arab Army’s victory in the city of Aleppo does not mean an end to the war in Syria and does not mean the fall of the enemies’ plans, but he affirmed that it means it is a prelude for their defeat.

Assad said in a televised speech on Monday: “We are fully aware that this liberation does not mean the end of the war, nor does it mean the fall of plans, nor the demise of terrorism, nor does it mean the surrender of enemies … but it certainly means sweeping their noses in the soil as a prelude to complete defeat, sooner or later.”

The Syrian President added: “The battle to liberate the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib continues, regardless of some empty audio bubbles coming from the north, as does the battle to liberate all the Syrian soil, crush terrorism and achieve stability.”

Assad’s speech came just 24 hours after the Syrian Arab Army declared victory in Aleppo, signaling the end of the nearly eight-year-long battle for the provincial capital.

