BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that he plans to make an official visit to Iran soon to sign a number of documents, including in the energy and military fields.
Maduro said on Twitter: “I will go soon to Iran as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow us to participate in the Iranian-Venezuelan high-level government committee, to sign agreements and documents on cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, military, agricultural, technological, and scientific, as well as in the field of health care.”
Bahram Amir Ahmadiyan, the Iranian expert on international and geopolitical issues, confirmed yesterday that Venezuela, despite the U.S. sanctions, had been able to hold trade exchanges with Iran, either by paying cash or exchanging goods and without resorting to international banking procedures controlled by the United States of America.
Sites concerned with monitoring the shipping traffic revealed that a convoy of five Iranian tankers unloaded on the coast of Venezuela, which is loaded with about 220 to 240 million liters of gasoline .
“Two days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that Tehran is ready to continue its oil shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said two days ago.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.