BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that he plans to make an official visit to Iran soon to sign a number of documents, including in the energy and military fields.

Maduro said on Twitter: “I will go soon to Iran as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow us to participate in the Iranian-Venezuelan high-level government committee, to sign agreements and documents on cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, military, agricultural, technological, and scientific, as well as in the field of health care.”

Bahram Amir Ahmadiyan, the Iranian expert on international and geopolitical issues, confirmed yesterday that Venezuela, despite the U.S. sanctions, had been able to hold trade exchanges with Iran, either by paying cash or exchanging goods and without resorting to international banking procedures controlled by the United States of America.

Sites concerned with monitoring the shipping traffic revealed that a convoy of five Iranian tankers unloaded on the coast of Venezuela, which is loaded with about 220 to 240 million liters of gasoline .

“Two days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that Tehran is ready to continue its oil shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said two days ago.

