BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 A.M.) – The Venezuelan army announced on Wednesday, that its fighters shot down an unknown plane with an American registration number after it penetrated the airspace of Venezuela.
The Venezuelan Armed Forces said in a brief statement published on Twitter that the “leadership of the aerospace defense forces spotted on the night of July 8th, in the country’s airspace, a plane with a registration number from the United States have been neutralized according to the law by Tiranna war” .
The leadership indicated that the plane was smuggling drugs across the country’s airspace.
The Venezuelan leadership released photos of the burning plane moments after it was shot down, with the registration number N339AV on it.
According to the information on air traffic control sites, this number belongs to a special “Hawker 800” plane and carried out, before the incident, a flight in Mexico’s airspace from Toluca State to the island of Cozumel.
Usually no official information is provided about the incidentsite, cargo, and crew, but such incidents are usually linked to drug trafficking .
The average cost of this aircraft in the secondary market is $2 million, with a load capacity of 900 kg.
A month earlier, a similar incident in the western part of the country, which was reported by the Ministry of Defense as a downed plane that was being used by drug dealers.
In 2013, the Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro , stated that a law had been passed allowing for the downing of any drug plane flying illegally over the country.
348 3
- 351Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.