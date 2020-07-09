BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 A.M.) – The Venezuelan army announced on Wednesday, that its fighters shot down an unknown plane with an American registration number after it penetrated the airspace of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Armed Forces said in a brief statement published on Twitter that the “leadership of the aerospace defense forces spotted on the night of July 8th, in the country’s airspace, a plane with a registration number from the United States have been neutralized according to the law by Tiranna war” .

The leadership indicated that the plane was smuggling drugs across the country’s airspace.

The Venezuelan leadership released photos of the burning plane moments after it was shot down, with the registration number N339AV on it.

According to the information on air traffic control sites, this number belongs to a special “Hawker 800” plane and carried out, before the incident, a flight in Mexico’s airspace from Toluca State to the island of Cozumel.

Usually no official information is provided about the incidentsite, cargo, and crew, but such incidents are usually linked to drug trafficking .

The average cost of this aircraft in the secondary market is $2 million, with a load capacity of 900 kg.

A month earlier, a similar incident in the western part of the country, which was reported by the Ministry of Defense as a downed plane that was being used by drug dealers.

In 2013, the Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro , stated that a law had been passed allowing for the downing of any drug plane flying illegally over the country.

