BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A Venezuelan Su-30 fighter jet reportedly intercepted two U.S. military aircraft that approached their national airspace.
“A few hours ago, the Su-30MK2 fighter was urgently raised into the air on combat alert, the reason for which was the approach of two American military aircraft to the borders of Venezuela. A Russian-made fighting vehicle successfully dealt with two potential intruders at once,” the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.
Citing unnamed sources, the publication said two U.S. aircraft took off from a military base in Puerto Rico and approached the territorial borders of Venezuela, which prompted the Venezuelan Air Force to get involved.
“TheSu-30MK2 fighter was raised to intercept them, which not only intercepted potential violators, but also successfully cracked down on two planes at once, forcing the latter to retreat,” they added.
A video circulating on social media shows the alleged footage of the Venezuelan Su-30 flying over the Barcelona region of Venezuela.
#Venezuela intercepted two #US military aircraft pic.twitter.com/e43AaeKuOi
— Last Defender (@LastDef) April 8, 2020
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.