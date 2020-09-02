Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said US President Donald Trump had ordered his assassination, and now a search for snipers was under way.
“I was the victim of the most brutal aggression. The US government… offered $15 million for my head. Donald Trump approved of my murder, I am not exaggerating, and they are trying to send a group of snipers or hire snipers in Venezuela to kill me. Donald Trump decided that,” Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.
This past spring, the US Department of Justice accused Maduro and 14 other leaders of the country of being involved in drug trafficking. The State Department offered a $15 million reward for Maduro.
The Venezuelan president has more than once accused the United States of attempting to kill him.
In 2019, he said, several attempts were thwarted, which were organized in Colombia with US approval.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.