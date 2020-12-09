BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro revealed that an attempt to assassinate him was being prepared on the day of the parliamentary elections that his country witnessed on the 6th of December.

“I changed the polling station, because the information related to the preparations for my assassination came from a reliable source in the Colombian intelligence,” Maduro said in a press conference broadcast on Twitter, accusing the president of Colombia of being behind the assassination attempt.

He added, “From the official residence of the President of Colombia in Casa de Narino, Ivan Duque participated in the planning of my assassination on Election Day. This is correct, and appropriate precautions have been taken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Venezuelan president has repeatedly accused the United States and Colombia of organizing his assassination attempts, and affirmed that several attempts were planned in Bogota with Washington’s approval.

The United States and Colombia have yet to respond to these allegations.

Source: RIA Novosti