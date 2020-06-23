BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has expressed his willingness to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that any conversation between them should be based on respect.
“As I met Joe Biden, we talked long with a spirit of respect … I am ready to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump with respect when it is necessary,” Maduro told the Venezuelan AVN news agency.
The Venezuelan president met US Vice President Joe Biden in 2015.
Maduro made the remarks, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was ready to meet Maduro to discuss “giving up power in a peaceful manner.”
It is noteworthy that the United States does not consider Maduro a legitimate president of Venezuela, and accused him of involvement in the drug trade, and imposed sanctions on him and a number of senior Venezuelan officials and government agencies and companies.
Venezuela cut ties with the United States in January 2019, following Washington’s recognition of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as “interim president” of the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.