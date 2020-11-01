BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday, a new attack on a petrochemical plant inside the country.

“Yesterday there was an attack on an important petrochemical plant, a terrorist attack,” Maduro said on Twitter.

The President added, “These are direct terrorist attacks against the economy, industry and strategic sectors in Venezuela,” noting that this attack was planned in Colombia and directed by the United States.

On the 28th of last month, the Venezuelan President announced a shooting incident at the large Amway oil refinery and the arrest of two foreigners who were planning to assassinate political leaders.

Maduro described the situation in the country as an ongoing conspiracy against the lives of citizens and strategic industries – energy supply, oil production and processing, as well as government services.