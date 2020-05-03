BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Venezuelan Armed Forces announced on Sunday that their troops confronted a group of ‘terrorists’ that attempted to infiltrate their territorial waters from Colombia.
According to the Venezuelan Ministry of Interior, the unknown group attempted to infiltrate into their territory using a gunboat from Colombia.
The Venezuelan military engaged the unknown group in a brief firefight, resulting in the death of some of these militants and the confiscation of their weapons, the Ministry of Interior said.
The Ministry of Interior did not provide any information about the infiltrators, but said these militants were heavily armed and preparing to carry out assassinations and other crimes in the Bolivarian Republic.
They would add that the Venezuelan Armed Forces will continue to investigate this latest infiltration attempt, as they believe some of the others involved are living inside the South American country.
