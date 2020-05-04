BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – For the second time in the last 24 hours, the Venezuelan military has foiled a naval invasion from Colombia.
According to preliminary reports, the Venezuelan military confronted eight militants trying to infiltrate into Chuao; this resulted in a short fire exchange.
The Venezuelan military managed to arrest several of the militants, while also seizing their weapons.
#Aragua Fue interceptada otra embarcación intentando entrar por Chuao. De manera extraoficial, se pudo conocer que 8 personas fueron detenidas. pic.twitter.com/5ByRsSPUzc
— Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) May 4, 2020
This is the second attempted infiltration by an unknown group of anti-government militants in the last 24 hours.
