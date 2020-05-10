BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro said that his country’s security forces arrested three other mercenaries while trying to infiltrate into the Bolivarian Republic.

“I must inform you that we have captured three other mercenaries today,” Maduro said on state television on Saturday.

“We are still searching and arresting everyone who sold his country,” he added.

On May 3, Venezuela announced that it had thwarted an attempt by “terrorist mercenaries” to illegally enter the Bolivarian Republic and stage a coup against the government,.

“Today, May 3, a mercenary group of terrorists from Colombia tried to carry out an invasion by sea with the aim of launching terrorist attacks in the country and assassinating leaders of the Venezuelan government … and carrying out a coup against power,” Interior Minister Nestor Riverol said in a televised speech.

The Venezuelan authorities have since arrested two ex-U.S. soldiers that later admitted to working for Silvercorp, an American security agency.

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied any involvement in this attempted coup, adding that he would send in an army, rather than a small group, to overthrow a country’s government.

