BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – Venezuelan Attorney General Tariq William Saab announced that opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who declared himself president, bears full responsibility for the embezzlement of state funds frozen in foreign banks, and that a criminal case has been opened in this regard.

Saab said, in a speech on the VTV channel: “We opened a criminal investigation on March 23 in the case of the misappropriation of Venezuelan state funds, which could have been used, including to confront the coronavirus pandemic and buy vaccines.”

The Attorney General emphasized that the full responsibility for the misappropriation of these funds rests with “those who participated in the creation of the delusion of the criminal Provisional Government that does not exist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “The Public Prosecution Office has opened 25 cases, which are investigating the actions of a number of persons, including Juan Guaidó .”

It is noteworthy to mention that the British bank refused to return the gold bullion, which is estimated at 930 million euros, in Britain.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!