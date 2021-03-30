BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Venezuela considered the suspension of the Facebook page of President Nicolas Maduro for 30 days “digital tyranny” after the latter was accused of posting misinformation about the coronavirus.

“We are witnessing a digital tyranny by companies that cross countries that want to impose their laws on the countries of the world,” the Venezuelan Ministry of Information said in a statement.

They added: “Facebook censorship is an extension of the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela in an attempt to overthrow Maduro.”

A spokesman for Facebook announced that the site had frozen the Maduro page “for violating policies” in regards to spreading ‘misinformation’ about the coronavirus.

