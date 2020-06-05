BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Venezuelan authorities revealed on Friday, the whereabouts of the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, after escaping from justice and legal authorities.
France 24 quoted the statements of the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, who revealed that the leader of the Venezuelan opposition is present at the French embassy in the capital, Caracas.
Asked whether the Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez was at the residence of the Spanish ambassador, and if Guaido was inside the French embassy, Arreaza said, “We cannot enter the headquarters of the embassy of any country that was in this case the embassies of Spain or France, “adding that detention by force” is not possible.
The remarks from the Venezuelan minister about the location of the Venezuelan opposition leaders came days after suggestions from President Nicholas Maduro that his rival was “hidden” in a diplomatic mission.
Maduro recently announced that he will “order the arrest of opposition leader Juan Guaido, as soon as he issues a justification for the law.”
Venezuela witnessed a deep political crisis early last year, against the backdrop of the declaration by Guaido, who was then president of the National Assembly (parliament) himself as interim president of the country instead of Maduro, and the recognition of dozens of countries, led by the United States, to do so.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.