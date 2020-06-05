BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Venezuelan authorities revealed on Friday, the whereabouts of the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, after escaping from justice and legal authorities.

France 24 quoted the statements of the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, who revealed that the leader of the Venezuelan opposition is present at the French embassy in the capital, Caracas.

Asked whether the Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez was at the residence of the Spanish ambassador, and if Guaido was inside the French embassy, ​​Arreaza said, “We cannot enter the headquarters of the embassy of any country that was in this case the embassies of Spain or France, “adding that detention by force” is not possible.

The remarks from the Venezuelan minister about the location of the Venezuelan opposition leaders came days after suggestions from President Nicholas Maduro that his rival was “hidden” in a diplomatic mission.

Maduro recently announced that he will “order the arrest of opposition leader Juan Guaido, as soon as he issues a justification for the law.”

Venezuela witnessed a deep political crisis early last year, against the backdrop of the declaration by Guaido, who was then president of the National Assembly (parliament) himself as interim president of the country instead of Maduro, and the recognition of dozens of countries, led by the United States, to do so.

