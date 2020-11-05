BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, announced on Thursday, that his country has not made any plans to buy missiles from Iran.

This came during his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

On Wednesday, Zarif arrived in Venezuela, the first leg of his Latin America tour.

Arreaza said during the meeting: “There is no ship carrying missiles, but there are relations (with Iran), and when our armed forces decide with the Iranian armed forces that weapons must be bought, we will do so … and no one will prevent that.”

The U.S. representative for Iranian and Venezuelan affairs, Elliott Abrams, had previously stated that the United States would eliminate Iranian long-range missiles if they were supplied to Venezuela.

Iran has previously stated that the ban on selling and buying weapons in its regard has ended, and that Tehran can buy and sell weapons.

On October 30, the foreign minister of Venezuela said that his country could legally purchase weapons from Iran if necessary, referring to the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on Tehran.

Arreaza said in a statement published by Iran’s Fars News: “Caracas will continue to establish comprehensive relations with Tehran in various fields such as trade, energy, cooperation in agriculture, livestock, auto industries and military industries, which date back to the presidency of Hugo Chavez and increased during the presidency of Nicolás Maduro.”

Arreaza added, “In the field of military-technical cooperation, the purchase of weapons from Iran is completely possible. There is currently no exchange between the two countries in this regard, but this possibility will be evaluated.”

Days earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country had not purchased missiles from Iran, and he also said that buying a missile from Iran was “a very good idea.”