La oposición, liderada por el autoproclamado presidente venezolano Juan Guaidó, ha firmado un acuerdo multimillonario con la agencia de desarrollo estatal de EE. UU. USAID en Washington.
Los $ 98 millones comprometidos se destinan a reclamos de USAID para “proyectos a mediano y largo plazo” por parte de organizaciones no gubernamentales y asambleas nacionales dominadas por la oposición. No se mencionaron más detalles.
Guaidó dijo que el dinero beneficiaría el trabajo de su equipo “tanto dentro como fuera de Venezuela”.
La administración del presidente Donald Trump había prometido $ 52 millones de USAID y otros $ 40 millones del Fondo de Asistencia de Centroamérica a la oposición de Venezuela en septiembre. No está claro si los $ 98 millones incluyen estos montos prometidos anteriormente o si se trata de un nuevo pago.
El propio Guaidó se convirtió en el “Presidente interino” en enero y fue rápidamente reconocido por Washington y sus aliados regionales, más tarde por varios gobiernos de los estados miembros de la Unión Europea. Desde entonces ha intentado varias veces sin éxito sacar al presidente electo Nicolás Maduro, entre otras cosas por un golpe militar fallido el 30 de abril.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.