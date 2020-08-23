BEIRUT,LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday that buying missiles from Iran would be a “good idea”.

“Ivan Duque (Colombian President) said that we bought missiles from Iran, but I want to tell him … What a good idea. It never crossed my mind,” Maduro said.

The President said, “Padrino, (Venezuelan Defense Minister), let’s talk to Iran to see what it has in terms of short, medium and long-range missiles and if it is possible (to buy) in light of the great relations that bind us with Iran.”

Maduro indicated in a government meeting broadcast on television that he had instructed Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up on this issue.

On Thursday, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said, relying on intelligence reports, that the Venezuelan government was looking to buy Iranian missiles and deliver weapons made in Russia and Belarus to Colombian armed groups.

Iran has yet to comment on these latest allegations from the Colombian President.