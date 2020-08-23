BEIRUT,LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday that buying missiles from Iran would be a “good idea”.
“Ivan Duque (Colombian President) said that we bought missiles from Iran, but I want to tell him … What a good idea. It never crossed my mind,” Maduro said.
The President said, “Padrino, (Venezuelan Defense Minister), let’s talk to Iran to see what it has in terms of short, medium and long-range missiles and if it is possible (to buy) in light of the great relations that bind us with Iran.”
Maduro indicated in a government meeting broadcast on television that he had instructed Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up on this issue.
On Thursday, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said, relying on intelligence reports, that the Venezuelan government was looking to buy Iranian missiles and deliver weapons made in Russia and Belarus to Colombian armed groups.
Iran has yet to comment on these latest allegations from the Colombian President.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.