The Prosecutor General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, has announced that one US citizen and four Venezuelans have been charged with crimes of terrorism, illicit arms trafficking and association in an alleged planned attack on the amuay oil refinery.

The arrest warrant was issued last Friday against the citizens Marcos Antonio Garcés Carapaica, Darwin Andreizo Urdaneta Pardo, Reinaldo Enrique Finol, as well as US citizen Matthew Jhon Heath.

The Prosecutor General announced that the DGCIM arrested the suspects, while discovering an 84 mm caliber AT4 grenade launcher, a 9mm caliber UZI sub machine gun and four rectangular pieces of suspected explosive material (C4) upon further inspection of their vehicle.

The US citizen did not have a passport with a formal entry to the country and allegedly worked as a private military contractor in Iraq from 2005 to 2016.

The US government has yet to comment on the incident.