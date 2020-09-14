In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013 photo, Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gives an interview to The Associated Press at his office, in Tehran, Iran. Velayati says the election of moderate President Hasan Rouhani has provided a good opportunity for world powers to reach a deal over Iran's nuclear program. Velayati, who advises Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on key matters including the nuclear issue, tells The Associated Press that the Islamic republic will never again suspend its nuclear activities but will employ new tactics to reach out to the world to find a common language. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The advisor to Iran’s leader of International Affairs, reaffirmed Iran’s position to never accept a normalization of ties with Israel and said that his country’s own security is a red line not to be crossed.

Velayati said in a statement to Al Masirah TV that Iran will stand against the normalization that is currently taking place between Gulf Arab states and Israel, adding: “Our objection to normalization stems from the fact that Bahrain and the UAE have taken a step that differs from the aspirations of the Muslim people and the Palestinian people, and this step is an official recognition of the Zionist occupation.”

He added that “Iran has no security concerns due to Arab-Israeli normalization, and no country will dare tamper with our security. Our military forces are ready to respond to any attempt to destabilize security.”

The peace treaty between the UAE and Israel and the declaration of support for peace between Bahrain and Israel will be signed on Tuesday in Washington, in the presence of US President Donald Trump at the White House.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Israel forces strike Gaza for 11th day in a row

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments