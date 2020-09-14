The advisor to Iran’s leader of International Affairs, reaffirmed Iran’s position to never accept a normalization of ties with Israel and said that his country’s own security is a red line not to be crossed.
Velayati said in a statement to Al Masirah TV that Iran will stand against the normalization that is currently taking place between Gulf Arab states and Israel, adding: “Our objection to normalization stems from the fact that Bahrain and the UAE have taken a step that differs from the aspirations of the Muslim people and the Palestinian people, and this step is an official recognition of the Zionist occupation.”
He added that “Iran has no security concerns due to Arab-Israeli normalization, and no country will dare tamper with our security. Our military forces are ready to respond to any attempt to destabilize security.”
The peace treaty between the UAE and Israel and the declaration of support for peace between Bahrain and Israel will be signed on Tuesday in Washington, in the presence of US President Donald Trump at the White House.
