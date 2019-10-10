QUITO, ECUADOR (11:00 PM) Según varias organizaciones de la sociedad civil en Ecuador, hasta 7 personas han muerto en violentos enfrentamientos con la policía.
Si bien el número exacto de muertes sigue sin estar claro, CONAIE (Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador) anunció que varias personas han muerto como resultado de la violenta represión policial en Quito.
La protesta entró en su octavo día consecutivo ya que las personas de todo el país exigen la renuncia del presidente Lenin Moreno y la retirada de las medidas de austeridad.
A principios de esta mañana, los manifestantes anunciaron nuevas acciones y negaron las afirmaciones del gobierno de que hay conversaciones en curso. La demanda de la organización indígena ha sido muy clara, ya que manifestaron su intención de continuar las protestas hasta que Lenin Moreno renuncie.
El número exacto de víctimas se publicará en los próximos días. Según los mismos informes, actualmente hay más de 800 personas detenidas, entre ellas 13 periodistas. Varios cientos también han resultado heridos en enfrentamientos continuos con la policía.
Hasta el jueves por la mañana, quedan bloqueos de carreteras importantes en áreas clave de Quito, como Carapungo y la salida norte de Quito, lo que limita el transporte a través de la ciudad.
