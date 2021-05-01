BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The government of Uzbekistan announced on Friday that it has repatriated 24 women and 69 children who were living inside the Al-Hol camp in Syria among the families of ISIS fighters, Reuters reported.

“Among those (who have been recovered) are women who were forced to marry more than once due to the death of their husbands during the armed conflict,” the government said in a statement.

In previous operation of this kind, Tashkent repatriated 438 women and children who ended up in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan with their husbands or fathers.

It is not clear how many more Uzbeks are still living inside the Al-Hol Camp; however, Tashkent has been one of the most active governments in returning their citizens from the Al-Hol Camp.

The Al-Hol Camp remains a major issue in northeastern Syria, as several countries have refused to repatriate their citizens who fought with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) during the ten-year-long war in the Levantine nation.

