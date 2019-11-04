BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Several armored vehicles belonging to the U.S. Coalition were filmed traveling between the towns of Rmeilan and Al-Qahtania in northeastern Al-Hasakah this past weekend.

According to Ruptly, the U.S. forces were traveling near the Saida Oil Fields alongside the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

“Footage also shows groups of YPG militants [Kurdish People’s Protection Units] guarding Saida oil station. The US military made an announcement in October that it would strengthen its military presence in eastern Syria to protect oil fields from potentially falling into the hands of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL),” Ruptly reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated last week that the American forces in Syria would continue to occupy the oil fields, despite abandoning the YPG and SDF troops in northern Syria.

