BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Several armored vehicles belonging to the U.S. Coalition were filmed traveling between the towns of Rmeilan and Al-Qahtania in northeastern Al-Hasakah this past weekend.

According to Ruptly, the U.S. forces were traveling near the Saida Oil Fields alongside the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

“Footage also shows groups of YPG militants [Kurdish People’s Protection Units] guarding Saida oil station. The US military made an announcement in October that it would strengthen its military presence in eastern Syria to protect oil fields from potentially falling into the hands of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL),” Ruptly reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated last week that the American forces in Syria would continue to occupy the oil fields, despite abandoning the YPG and SDF troops in northern Syria.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Turkish military killed '342 terrorists' since launching Syria operation: MoD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
PELON Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Delincuentes.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-05 00:37
PELON
Guest
PELON
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

DUMBSS KURDS THE US REGIME BRETRAYED THEM AND STILL LOYAL MERCENARIES OF THE US REGIME HAHAHAHAHA I THINK A MONKEY HAVE MORE BRAINS THAT THE MERCENARIES STUPIDDDS KURDS

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-05 03:24