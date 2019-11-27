BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The U.S. is worried Israel might attack Iranian troops or their allies in the Middle East to get the pressure off of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has failed to form a new government, while also facing criminal charges related to corruption.
Citing an anonymous source, journalist Amos Harel reported in the Haaretz that Israel might carry out a unilateral attack against Iran in order to force the U.S.’ hand into a war with Tehran.
At the same time, Israel is concerned that the U.S. may abandon the Iran issue in the coming future.
Harel said that it is impossible to separate the ongoing internal Israeli issues from the Iranian threat, especially with the current pressure on Netanyahu over his indictment and failure to form a new government.
Previously, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar released a similar report that argued Israel’s tunnel operation last December was meant to garner Netanyahu support in the upcoming elections while also turning the attention away from the his charges of corruption.
It should be noted that earlier this week, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs-of-Staff General Mark Milley and Israeli Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi held a meeting; however, it is not clear what was discussed.
