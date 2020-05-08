BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The U.S. will not provide medical assistance to Lebanon because the country’s health ministry is “run by Hezbollah”, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, told LBCI TV on Thursday.

“Hezbollah is an enormous factor in this government and it is a Hezbollah-backed government,” Schenker said.

“We are not giving money to the Lebanese Ministry of Health because it is run by Hezbollah,” he continued.

Schenker’s claim that Hezbollah is running the Health Ministry is due to the new government’s appointment of Dr. Hamad Hassan to that post.

Dr. Hassan is a member of Hezbollah’s political wing and a long-time doctor in the Ba’albak Governorate.

Advertisements