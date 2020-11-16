BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The U.S. military forces continue to remove and withdraw their military and armored vehicles from eastern Syria to Iraq on an almost daily basis, in an exceptional military development whose features began during the past days.

Local sources in the countryside of Al-Hasakah confirmed to told Sputnik Arabic that yesterday evening, November 15, a convoy of armored vehicles and tanks was withdrawn through the Al-Walid crossing towards Iraqi lands, specifically to the northern region of Iraq.

The sources stated that a column of 50 armored vehicles and tanks belonging to the U.S. Army exited from the Al-Walid crossing towards Iraqi territory, amid strict measures along the path of the military convoy.

The sources added that American armored vehicles and tanks withdrew from the illegal base in the countryside of the city of Malikiyah, surrounding the Al-Hasakah oil fields in the town of Rmeilan.

Civil sources further reported that a number of armored vehicles exited, on Sunday, from the base of the Al-Jabsa oil fields in the city of Al-Shaddadi, south of Hasakah, and from there towards the Syrian-Iraqi border.

These military developments come at a time when media reports began to speak of the current US administration’s intention to withdraw its soldiers from eastern Syria, especially after the changes made by U.S. President Doland Trump.