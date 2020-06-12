BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the United States will soon bow to the will of the Iranian people.
Mousavi posted a new tweet to him on his official Twitter account on Friday morning, stating that Washington is pleased by economic terrorism because its policies are based on choking the people.
Abbas Mousavi continued: “You did not succeed in breaking the necks of the Iranian people, but we broke your knee … You will soon bow before the Iranian people.”
Mousavi tweeted in response to what U.S. envoy to Iran, Brian Hook, said on Thursday about his country’s optimism towards extending the arms embargo to Iran and the pressures and embargo imposed on the Islamic Republic.
Iran has repeatedly warned the U.S. about attempting to extend the arms embargo, which would prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring foreign arms for a period of time.
