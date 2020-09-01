BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States intends to prevent arms trade between China and Iran.
Pompeo said in a statement to WMAL-FM, “One of the countries that wants to sell weapons to Iran is China, and it will make big money because of that. I am convinced that China will buy some systems from Iran. We must prevent this from happening.”
Pompeo continued that if China violated the U.S. sanctions against Iran, Washington would force it to “take responsibility.”
The U.S. Secretary of State indicated that he expects to re-impose international sanctions on Iran next fall, which will “shrink the space for dealing between China and Iran.”
Pompeo also described Iran and China as the “biggest human rights violators.”
The United States had called on the U.N. Security Council to re-impose sanctions on Iran, but the Council rejected the American request, indicating that the United States is no longer a party to the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.
