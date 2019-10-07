The United States will not support Turkey in its operation in Northern Syria, the White House announced after phone talks between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by telephone. Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area,” the White House statement says.

According to Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Ankara will create a safe zone in Syria to exterminate terrorists and ensure the safe return of the refugees to their homeland.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was planning to launch an operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in the coming days. According to him, the purpose of the operation is to clear the Syrian border with Turkey from Kurdish militias, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militia in the region.

Later in August, Erdogan warned that his country could launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria to the east of the Euphrates River if the United States failed to meet Ankara’s conditions for a safe zone.

The area to the east of the Euphrates is currently controlled by the self-defence forces, primarily comprised of the Kurdish militia, including the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organisation in Turkey.

ALSO READ  Syrian Army finds alleged 'chemical weapons tunnel' used in Khan Sheikhoun: video

In December 2018, Erdogan announced that Turkey was ready to kick off a military operation against Kurdish militia on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River as well as in Syria’s Manbij, located near the Turkish border if the United States did not remove the fighters from there.

Shortly thereafter, the Turkish president stated that he had decided to postpone the beginning of the operation following a phone conversation with Trump in mid-December, during which POTUS revealed his plans to pull out all Americans troops from Syria.

Turkey has long been opposed to the presence of Kurdish militia in the north of Syria, claiming that they posed a threat to the country’s security. In January 2018, Turkey launched a military operation in the city of Afrin against the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). The offensive was slammed as aggression by Damascus.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

5
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri EslamiHumanSweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

WhiteHouse will look the other way.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 09:06
Human
Guest
Human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

WHICH ONE??? THEY ARE BETRAYERS JUST LIKE RUSSIANS! THE WORLD TIGHTENED TO THE KURDS! EXTERMINATE MERDolfgan GENOCIDALS!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 10:47
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yanks are not the only ones deployed here and the reinforcement in CJTF/OIR air-patrols tends to say “no fly zone” while the Ankara roach wants to move his Idlib terrorists in NE Syria. Add the hundreds tucks delivering weapons every day…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 11:57
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

including the terrifying Javelin ATGM to SDF which has reached the 100k+ troops. I think there are also thousands ISIS prisoners, and ISIS is not really in best terms with Turkey nowadays…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 12:01
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Maybe something pretty vicious is cooking…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-07 12:03