The United States is not going to commit troops to defuse tensions in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province despite appeals to do so, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said at the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday.

“That’s a very difficult situation. Some folks suggested that we stop the fighting, but we are not going to drop the 101st [Airborne Division] in the middle of Russian, Syrian, Iranian, al-Qaida, Turkish… Syrian defense forces,” O’Brien said. “That’s not something we are going to commit American troops to at this point.”

Instead, O’Brien promised the United States will continue supporting Turkey on the humanitarian front “with the refugee crisis they are facing.”

O’Brien noted that the United States was militarily present in Syria’s eastern and southern regions in support of the Kurds and neighbouring Israel and Jordan.

“We are feeling like we are doing a lot in Syria,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien suggested that the recent escalation of fighting in Idlib had taught Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that relying on Russia as a partner and ally may not always be the best idea especially in the place like Syria.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadists launch big attack west of Saraqib to retake city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Seems the US are snubbing the ErDOG… 🙂
Sounds like Turkey is alone… This is what happens when you play the game ErDOG did play, sowing discord

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-11 23:33
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Unlike the US the Russians are legalistic. They will support You when You are inside Your own borders and inside the law. Turkey has been taught that You can only rely on that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-11 23:47