The United States will not provide air support to Turkey in the war-torn Syrian province of Idlib, Pentagon Chief Mark Esper has said.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Monday, Esper said that the US would be seeking to increase humanitarian aid deliveries to Turkey following last week’s deadly attack which killed 33 Turkish troops. Asked if US assistance would include air support, he responded “No.”

The secretary of defence also confirmed that he has spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the situation in Syria, and that NATO was ready for anything that might happen.

On Saturday, President Trump said the US had been speaking with President Erdogan of Turkey “a lot” over the situation in Idlib, and confirmed that the two countries were discussing Ankara’s request for the temporary deployment of US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems on Turkey’s border with Syria.

 

I wouldn't trust anything the US gov't says anymore than I'd trust what Erdogan says.

Thank you S300. At least one country isn't a kamikaze nutbag wanting to chop off its own arms, legs, and be utterly destroyed.

S-300 ain't an issue for USA.

Not give but will SELL. Humanitarian aid is more weapons for AL-Qaeda.

This is no surprise for me. Turkey is acting in blatant violation of int'l law and an [illegal] invasion is NOT vetted by NATO Charter too. The Dracula of Ankara would gain support had Syria attacked Turkey, this is not the case, moreover, I doubt anyone in NATO is willing to fight this cockroaches' wars! Actually, Erdogan surely cherish the old Muslim Brotherhood dream of starting a war between Russia and NATO, so there'd be mutual destruction and then Islam would have free hand to rule what would remain of the world, even if the cost is having 80 millions…

