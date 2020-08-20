BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said, prior to his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister at the White House, that his country has a limited number of soldiers in Iraq, but that they are there to help if Iran does anything.

Trump further confirmed his country’s participation in many oil exploration projects in Iraq.

Trump said that he would discuss with the Iraqi premier issues and oil development, stressing that the relationship with Iraq is good.

In turn, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi said that Iraq welcomes US.. companies and investments.

The Iraqi government delegation headed by Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein held a meeting with the U.S. government delegation headed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a meeting of the Supreme Coordination Committee, in accordance with the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to strong and fruitful bilateral relations. Separate sessions covered topics related to economy, energy, health, environment, political and diplomatic issues, security, counter-terrorism, educational and cultural relations.

The United States reiterated its affirmation of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the relevant decisions of the Iraqi legislative and executive authorities.