US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that Iranian actions and threats would lead to it becoming “further isolated” during a press briefing in Washington DC on Friday.

“Today the Supreme Leader lashed out against Europe for standing up against Iran’s nuclear blackmail. As long as the regime threatens the world, it will become further isolated. Until Iran behaves like a normal nation, its isolation will only deepen,” he said.

Hook also said that he was pleased with the sight of unity displayed this week by the UK, France, and Germany when the three countries initiated the dispute resolution mechanism as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We were pleased to see the United Kingdom, France, and Germany initiate the Iran nuclear deal dispute resolution mechanism earlier this week. Prime Minister Johnson called to replace the Iran nuclear deal with a new deal, which we very much support,” he said.

Iran has been reducing its commitments under the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, since the US withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Solemiani, the Iranian government announced it will step back from the deal leading the United Kingdom, France and Germany to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

Credit: Ruptly

