US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that Iranian actions and threats would lead to it becoming “further isolated” during a press briefing in Washington DC on Friday.
“Today the Supreme Leader lashed out against Europe for standing up against Iran’s nuclear blackmail. As long as the regime threatens the world, it will become further isolated. Until Iran behaves like a normal nation, its isolation will only deepen,” he said.
Hook also said that he was pleased with the sight of unity displayed this week by the UK, France, and Germany when the three countries initiated the dispute resolution mechanism as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
“We were pleased to see the United Kingdom, France, and Germany initiate the Iran nuclear deal dispute resolution mechanism earlier this week. Prime Minister Johnson called to replace the Iran nuclear deal with a new deal, which we very much support,” he said.
Iran has been reducing its commitments under the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, since the US withdrew from the accord in 2018.
Following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Solemiani, the Iranian government announced it will step back from the deal leading the United Kingdom, France and Germany to invoke the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.