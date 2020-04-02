BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The U.S. will aid their NATO partner, Turkey, once they get rid of the Russian-supplied S-400 system in their arsenal, BulgarianMilitary.com reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO.

“We hope that Turkey will be able to repulse Syrian aggression, as a result of which many Turkish soldiers were killed. We hope that we can collect a package of assistance to Turkey. We hope that Turkey will not deploy the Russian air defense system in its country – it holds back the potential that we can provide them to counter Syrian aggression,” Hutchison stated, as quoted by BulgarianMilitary.com

“We hope that the Turks … will remove the air defense system, which is located in the very center of Ankara,” she added.

Since Turkey purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, there has been a rift between the governments in Ankara and Washington.

The U.S. has repeatedly demanded that Turkey abandon this system, often threatening to kick Ankara out of the F-35 program.

Turkey has remained defiant, however, as they continue to maintain good relations with Russia, despite their differences in both Libya and Syria.

Yup good advice from US as if Turki is gonna listen. Well if you do then plz Sell it on OLX with a message. Recently installed Russian Brand S400, never used even once so can't promise if it works, still in warranty & 3 years AMC valid till 2022 and as good as Brand new Anti Missile Defence System for sale. Real cheap. Free delivery. Russians will support AMC. Reason for selling, our Balz are beings squeezed very hard. Interested buyers please send message with indicative price to ErDog & ensure to CC Copy to Tru8p.

Before placing an order, they need a NOC from the US.

