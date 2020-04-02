BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The U.S. will aid their NATO partner, Turkey, once they get rid of the Russian-supplied S-400 system in their arsenal, BulgarianMilitary.com reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO.
“We hope that Turkey will be able to repulse Syrian aggression, as a result of which many Turkish soldiers were killed. We hope that we can collect a package of assistance to Turkey. We hope that Turkey will not deploy the Russian air defense system in its country – it holds back the potential that we can provide them to counter Syrian aggression,” Hutchison stated, as quoted by BulgarianMilitary.com
“We hope that the Turks … will remove the air defense system, which is located in the very center of Ankara,” she added.
Since Turkey purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, there has been a rift between the governments in Ankara and Washington.
The U.S. has repeatedly demanded that Turkey abandon this system, often threatening to kick Ankara out of the F-35 program.
Turkey has remained defiant, however, as they continue to maintain good relations with Russia, despite their differences in both Libya and Syria.
