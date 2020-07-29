BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday, Tehran accused the U.S. of attempting to provoke a military response from Iran by intercepting the civilian aircraft over Syria last week.

According to the Iranian Young Journalist Club (YJC), who quoted the director of the Iranian Presidential Office, Mahmoud Wadhi, as saying:

“The recent hostile action by the United States towards the civil Mahan aircraft is ridiculous and stems from a great weakness.”

He continued, “These irrational and very bizarre measures for a country claiming to be a superpower are a sign of their weakness and despair in front of the Iranian people, as the Americans sought to intimidate Iran so that Tehran would issue a military response, but the Iranian people and government thwarted this and the Americans failed to reach their goal.”

Last week, two American F-15 jets intercepted a Mahan Air flight near the Al-Tanf region of Syria, as it was attempting to complete its flight to Beirut.

The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) contrasted Iran’s claims, stating that only one F-15 intercepted the civilian airliner.

They added that they conducted the interception in order to protect their forces in the Al-Tanf region.

