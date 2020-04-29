BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – A U.S. naval warship seized a Venezuelan vessel that was sailing in the southwestern Pacific this week, the U.S. Coast Guard reported on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, their ship seized a Venezuelan fishing vessel over suspicions that it was taking part in the illegal narcotics trade.

The Venezuelan vessel was reportedly sailing in the Pacific when the U.S. Coast approached the boat near El Salvador’s territorial waters.

USCGC James led a joint boarding with @USSTornadoPC14 on a Venezuelan fishing vessel supporting @SOUTHCOM and Presidential National Security Objectives to stem the flow of narcotics to the U.S. from South and Central America. #counterdrugops @NAVSOUS4THFLT @USCGLANTAREA @USCG pic.twitter.com/0vMG3bTLM7 — USCGPacificSouthwest (@USCGPacificSW) April 28, 2020

No further details have been released.

Advertisements