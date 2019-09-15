BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A>M.) – A U.S. warship belonging to the Fifth Fleet of the U.S. Navy is anchored at the Port of Beirut, Lebanese media reported on Saturday evening.
The website “Lebanon Debate” said that the battleship is “USS Ramage” is docked at the port of Beirut and has been met with representatives of various parliamentary blocs.
The admiral in charge of the ship said it was docked in Lebanon after completing joint maneuvers with the Lebanese Army.
In particular, the joint maneuvers concentrated on securing maritime trade and protecting infrastructure.
U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Holzhall Richard said the presence of the military barge in Lebanon is a political message confirming the depth of the partnership between the United States and Lebanon.
“The partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces is not limited to the assistance provided by Washington,” Richard said.
“The relationship with Lebanon is not limited to military cooperation. We are committed to helping the Lebanese people during this difficult economic period. Maritime security will become even more important,” she added.
