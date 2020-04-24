BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The U.S. and Taiwanese armed forces announced on Friday that an American warship crossed the Taiwan Strait for the second time in a month amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and China as a Chinese aircraft carrier recently sailed near the island.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the American warship crossed the Taiwan Strait that separates the island and the mainland of China heading south and will continue to sail in this direction.

They added that the Taiwanese Armed Forces monitored the ship, which it described as “an ordinary mission, without giving further details.

Lieutenant Anthony Junko, spokesman for the American Seventh Fleet, said that the ship is the destroyer Barry, adding that it had implemented “periodic passage through the Taiwan Strait” in accordance with international law.

The destroyer Barry also passed through the strait two weeks ago, on the same day, which witnessed exercises by Chinese warplanes over the waters near the island.

On Thursday, Taiwan announced that a Chinese aircraft carrier group had sailed south of the island through the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan and the Philippines, and was heading east.

According to experts, China, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, is agitated because of the increased support that the administration of President Donald Trump provides to the island, such as increased arms sales and the conduct of American patrols near it, and the visit of Taiwan Vice President William Lai to Washington last February.

