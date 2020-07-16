BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – A U.S. warship reportedly entered the territorial waters of Venezuela on Wednesday, amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, the U.S.S. Pinckney entered the Venezuelan territorial waters on Wednesday, traveling one nautical mile towards the mainland before turning around.

“The U.S.S. Pinckney warship violated the boundaries of Venezuelan territorial waters by delving into them by at least one nautical mile, completely ignoring the orders of the Venezuelan military, and at the same time with impunity went into neutral waters, making a U-turn after a while,” Avia.Pro said.

The publication said the reason for the U.S.’ violation of Venezuela’s territorial waters is unknown.

“A similar action off the coast of Venezuela was committed on June 23 by the U.S.S. Nitze destroyer (DDG 94),” they would add.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan authorities announced the downing of unknown aircraft with a U.S. registration number; this was later said to have been a drug smuggling flight.

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States are at a decade-long-high, as the U.S. administration demands the resignation of President Nicholas Maduro and his government.

