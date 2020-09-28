The US Administration warned the Iraqi authorities about its readiness to shut down its embassy, should Baghdad fail to stop the missile strikes that threaten the American side, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
According to the WSJ sources among the US officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed this information to the Iraqi President Barham Salih and the Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi during an earlier phone call.
The US Administration has already began “preliminary step” that will make it possible to shut down the embassy within two or three months, with preservation of a consulate in Erbil.
An Iraqi official cited by the WSJ also speculated that Washington might withdraw its forces from the country, as well.
Source: Tass
