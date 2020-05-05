BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The U.S. claims they want a review of the mandate given to the UNIFIL forces, but they bear more than one face, especially with regard to the relationship of the matter with Hezbollah.

The recent U.S. concerns were followed by a closed session at the Security Council by video, during which the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Jan Kubitsch, briefed the members on the latest report of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on the implementation of Resolution 1701.

This was followed by the tweet from the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations, Kelly Kraft, on Twitter, where she said: “Lebanon is going through an unprecedented crisis, and in need of reform that provides an economic opportunity and ends corruption.”

But Kraft added, “The United States remains committed to its partnership with #Lebanon. But @UNIFIL continues to be prevented from fulfilling its mandate. Hizballah has been able to arm itself and expand operations, putting the Lebanese people at risk.”

Citing a source, Russia’s Sputnik Arabic said Washington wants to implement the UNIFIL instructions of the American administration, and its saying: “The Security Council must either seek a serious change to enable UNIFIL, or it should reorganize its staff and resources with tasks that can be achieved.”

For his part, Brigadier General Charles Abi Nader, the Lebanese security and strategic expert, said that “American pressure comes within the battle of Israel against Lebanon in general, and Hezbollah in particular.”

He said that “Washington has always been playing the game of Israeli occupation in the file, but in practice, the occupation state is always the aggressor in Lebanon, Syria and the region.”

“Hezbollah does not take any action that contradicts Resolution 1701, while Israel continues its attacks continuously to penetrate Lebanese airspace, and to cross the Blue Line at reserved points on the borders with Lebanon,” he said.

Abi Nader continued that “a while ago, a civilian car was targeted at the crossing between Lebanon and Syria, on the pretext of moving members of Hezbollah, while the latter did not take any aggressive action towards it.”

The pressure remains on the United Nations, and on Lebanon, but to no avail, especially in the absence of anything tangible that UNIFIL is preventing.

