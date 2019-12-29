US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has urged Washington’s European allies to follow the German parliament’s example and designate Hezbollah as ‘terrorists’.

“Now would be a good time for our European allies to follow the lead of the German parliament and move to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization,” Grenell wrote, responding to a tweet about the death of a US contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk Friday.

The US says that attack may have been carried out by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shia militia group which the US State Department says has received weapons support from the Lebanese militia movement.

Grenell is well known for his public and outspoken lobbying of US interests in Europe. Earlier this year, the ambassador wrote letters to German companies warning them that they could face sanctions if they continued to work with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

German lawmakers blasted Grenell’s remarks as an attempt to meddle in the country’s internal affairs, with one senior Bundestag MP requesting that the ambassador be made persona non grata and removed from Germany.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements