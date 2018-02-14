BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – According to official American military sources, US airpower that attacked the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitaries one week ago did so with strategic weapons like the B-52 bomber and AC-130 gunship. Yet several days later, so-called ‘coalition partner forces’ just 50 kilometers away were left to fend for themselves during a powerful ISIS assault and were ultimately saved by Iranian-backed troops.
On the night of the 7th to the 8th, US warplanes engaged a large grouping of Syrian pro-government forces near the town Khasham on the eastern shore of the Euphrates in what American military officials are referring to as an act of ‘self-defense.’
Major air force assets like the B-52 strategic bomber and AC-130 gunship were used in the attack killing – at the very least – fifty pro-government troops.
On the 10th to the 11th however, US-led coalition partner forces (as they are called) came under attack by ISIS in the As-Sosa region of Deir Ezzor province. Terrorists managed to actually encircle the US-backed fighters and in the end it would be Iranian-backed troops of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units – crossing over the border into Syria – who bailed them out.
As the battle was raging, the only report that came out about the activities of US airpower was one by ISIS which claimed that coalition warplanes had accidentally bombed partner forces positions.
The US has so far failed to comment on anything that happened around As-Sosa.
Whilst no one disputes the capability – in terms of power and reach – of US airpower, what could be disputed however, is the American commitment to fighting ISIS and, more generally speaking, the American agenda in Syria.
248 1
- 249Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.