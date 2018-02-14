BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – According to official American military sources, US airpower that attacked the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitaries one week ago did so with strategic weapons like the B-52 bomber and AC-130 gunship. Yet several days later, so-called ‘coalition partner forces’ just 50 kilometers away were left to fend for themselves during a powerful ISIS assault and were ultimately saved by Iranian-backed troops.

On the night of the 7th to the 8th, US warplanes engaged a large grouping of Syrian pro-government forces near the town Khasham on the eastern shore of the Euphrates in what American military officials are referring to as an act of ‘self-defense.’

Major air force assets like the B-52 strategic bomber and AC-130 gunship were used in the attack killing – at the very least – fifty pro-government troops.

On the 10th to the 11th however, US-led coalition partner forces (as they are called) came under attack by ISIS in the As-Sosa region of Deir Ezzor province. Terrorists managed to actually encircle the US-backed fighters and in the end it would be Iranian-backed troops of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units – crossing over the border into Syria – who bailed them out.

As the battle was raging, the only report that came out about the activities of US airpower was one by ISIS which claimed that coalition warplanes had accidentally bombed partner forces positions.

The US has so far failed to comment on anything that happened around As-Sosa.

Whilst no one disputes the capability – in terms of power and reach – of US airpower, what could be disputed however, is the American commitment to fighting ISIS and, more generally speaking, the American agenda in Syria.