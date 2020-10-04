BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Ship tracking data from Refinitiv said one of two tankers carrying Iranian fuel seized by the United States was unloaded in New York on Thursday, ending a three-month journey.

In July, the U.S. Department of Justice confiscated 1.1 million barrels of fuel on board four privately owned tankers bound for Venezuela, as part of Washington’s efforts to disrupt trade between the two countries subject to sanctions.

Ship tracking data showed that 557,000 barrels of gasoline were unloaded in New York from the Singapore-flagged Maersk Progress tanker, after loading in Sri Lanka on July 4.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman declined to comment, the Reuters News Agency reported.

Maersk Progress was due to arrive in Houston last month, but has changed course.

The Euroforce, a second tanker carrying some of the confiscated fuel, has been anchored off the coast in Texas since September 9th.

The owners of four Iranian fuel shipments challenged the confiscation before a U.S. District Court, affirming their right to control shipments that they said were destined for clients in Peru and Colombia, and a lawyer for the companies said he had no knowledge of the discharge.

Source: Reuters