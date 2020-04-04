BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – A new report released by the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General revealed that the American Armed Forces were unable to account for millions of dollars worth of military equipment that was used in Syria.

According to the DoD report, the military equipment, which was valued at $4.1 million was not properly accounted for during their mission in Syria.

“However, 79 of the 192 pieces of TPE, valued at $4.1 million, were not properly accounted for as required by DoD Instruction 5000.64 and 401st Army Field Support Battalion–Southwest Asia Standard Operating Procedure 755-1. Specifically, the Army did not ensure that:

• 69 pieces of TPE transferred to distribution and disposition warehouses were continuously accounted for in accountable property systems of record, and

• 10 pieces of found-on-installation equipment were accounted for in the Global Combat Support System–Army.”

The U.S. DoD report said the military was unable to account for the equipment due to internet connectivity problems.

“The Army did not continuously account for 69 pieces of TPE because Internet connectivity problems, from second through fourth quarter FY 2019, prevented Erbil RPAT personnel from entering TPE transfers in the Army War Reserve Deployment System. In addition, Erbil RPAT personnel stated that the Army did not follow guidance to properly account for 10 pieces of found-on-installation equipment due to the increase in equipment turned in to the RPAT facility caused by the unexpected withdrawal from Syria.”

The U.S. military has been in Syria for over five years now and continues to maintain a presence in the eastern part of the country.

Advertisements