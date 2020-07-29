BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that it has conducted naval exercises with the American forces in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said, in a statement via Twitter that the frigate Kemalreis of the Turkish Navy participated alongside the American aircraft carrier U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower in the exercises.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also released pictures of the exercises.

Advertisements