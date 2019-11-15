Spokesman for the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Turkish and American officials have started working on resolving the S-400 issue, which has been spoiling US-Turkish relations since December 2017, TRT Haber reported. Specifically, they will be evaluating the impact that the Russian air defence systems could have on the US-made F-35 jets, the aide added.

Kalin further said that the option of Turkey discarding the already acquired S-400s is “out of question”, but noted that the Russian system will not be integrated into the NATO defence grid – something that numerous experts have warned against or deemed practically impossible to do.

Possible Delay in Anti-Turkey Sanctions

US Senator and head of the Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch has called on the Senate to put a motion to impose sanctions on Turkey on hold, claiming that there is a possibility that Ankara could change its stance on one of the issues troubling Washington – the purchase and use of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

“We think that there’s going to be movement relatively soon on the S-400s. As long as there is positive movement we ought to sit tight, because I think we’re probably going to want to evaluate our position somewhat if indeed we get the S-400s resolved”, Risch said.

It’s worth noting that although Congress has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian weapons, the bill currently passing through the US legislature was introduced due to the Turkish military operation in Syria, which predominantly targeted US allies in the region – Kurdish militants. Risch’s fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated earlier that sanctions over the acquisition of S-400s could still come in the future, with Washington giving Ankara time to reconsider.

It’s worth noting that although Congress has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian weapons, the bill currently passing through the US legislature was introduced due to the Turkish military operation in Syria, which predominantly targeted US allies in the region – Kurdish militants. Risch’s fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated earlier that sanctions over the acquisition of S-400s could still come in the future, with Washington giving Ankara time to reconsider.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements