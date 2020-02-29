The Taliban has commanded its fighters to refrain from any attacks on the eve of the signing of an accord with the United States, Reuters quoted a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, as saying.

“The biggest thing is that we hope the US remains committed to its promises during the negotiations,” Mujahid said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in turn, said that Islamabad is expecting a ‘responsible withdrawal’ of US military personnel from Afghanistan.

“Hopefully it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Saturday called the upcoming signing of the US-Taliban peace deal a first step toward the end of ongoing hostilities plaguing the country since the late 20th century.

“Today’s signing of ‘The US-Taliban Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan’ is the first step in ending over 40 years of successive war in Afghanistan – and the start of according and restoring human dignity to all Afghans,” the AIHRC said.

The anticipated US-Taliban peace agreement is expected to be signed later in the day in Doha after a week-long halt of violence that is currently in place in Afghanistan.

Trump previously underlined that if the Taliban and the Afghan government live up to the commitments, it will pave way for ending the war in Afghanistan and bringing US troops home.

A source had previously revealed that the deal will include guarantees that no international terrorist groups or individuals from Afghanistan will pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies, and set the schedule for the withdrawal of all US and coalition forces from the country. Moreover, it is expected to state that intra-Afghan negotiations and talks between the Taliban and the Afghan-inclusive team of negotiators have resulted in a political agreement.

ALSO READ  Russian military to conduct observation flight over Turkey

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Pakistan = Talibans.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-01 05:46